Bus Collides With Car In Carpathian Region, 13 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Carpathian region, in the village of Loieva, a bus got into an accident, 13 people were hospitalized.

This was reported on by the head of the Nadvirna City Council, Zinoviy Andriyovych, Ukrinform reports.

“A terrible accident occurred today in the village of Loieva involving a car and a bus. Currently, 12 victims are hospitalized,” said Andriyovych.

According to him, the victims were hospitalized at the Nadvirna Central District Hospital.

Later, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, said that the number of victims had increased to 13.

“A road accident involving an SUV and a minibus occurred near the village of Loieva. As a result, 13 people were taken to Nadvirna Central District Hospital, where doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. Measures are being taken to transport the injured child to the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Children's Hospital,” Onyshchuk said.

Roadwith seven dead near Lviv: Two suspects taken into custody

According to her, another passenger suffered a spinal injury and is being transported to the OKL. The other victim has a fractured pelvis and intra-abdominal bleeding, and is being operated on. Other participants in the accident are being examined by doctors.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck and a car collided in Vinnytsia region : three people died and four others were injured.

Photo: Zinoviy Andriyovych, Facebook