Maxvolt Energy Showcased The Newly Launched Eco Series Of Batteries For The First Time At EV Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maxvolt Industries Ltd., a pioneer in innovative lithium battery technology, made a resounding impact at the 21st EVExpo 2024 by unveiling its cutting-edge Eco Series Lithium Batteries for electric scooters. Inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, of Road & Highways, of India, this prestigious event, themed“Join the Initiative Towards Pollution Free India,” took place from December 20-22, 2024, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



The Eco Series, designed as a game-changing alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries, promises a transformative e-scooter experience for consumers. These lightweight, high-performance batteries are engineered to ensure a hassle-free switch to lithium power, offering benefits such as rapid charging and a remarkable 4-5 years reliable lifespan. To further enhance consumer confidence, Maxvolt provides a robust 15-month replacement warranty.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satendra Shukla, Chief Business Officer of Maxvolt Energy, stated,“The Eco Series embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability. By addressing the growing demand for efficient and eco-friendly battery solutions, we aim to empower consumers and contribute to India's journey towards a pollution-free future. Besides, the Maxvolt Eco Series provides superior performance, longer lifespan, and greater safety, all at a competitive price”



Available in multiple variants – 48V 25Ah, 60V 25Ah, 74V 25Ah, 48V 29Ah, 60V 29Ah, and 74V 29Ah, Maxvolt's lithium batteries under the Eco Series are suitable for diverse range of e-scooter models. Keeping Safety First aspect as the USP of Eco Series, these batteries have features such as vibration control, water resistance, air release vent, high-temperature protection, overcurrent, overcharge, discharge protections, and short circuit protection. In addition, their lightweight and rapid charging capabilities ensure seamless adoption and improved performance for e-scooter users.



Industry stakeholders at EVExpo 2024 also engaged in insightful discussions at the conference titled“Unfolding Opportunities in EV Sector.” The event spotlighted India's evolving EV ecosystem, highlighting the crucial role of sustainable solutions like the Eco Series in achieving a pollution-free future.





About Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd



Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd, established in 2019, is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lithium battery packs for Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy Storage Systems, and Medical Device Batteries. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a dedicated team, Maxvolt ensures high reliability and efficiency in every lithium battery pack. The company's vision is to develop world-class lithium architecture that transcends industry norms, empowering electric bikes, scooters, and solar energy.



About EVExpo 2024



EVExpo 2024 provides a dynamic platform for national and international stakeholders to explore the latest advancements in electric vehicles, components, and services. With its focus on eco-friendly transportation, the expo facilitated meaningful interactions and partnerships to drive the industry forward.

