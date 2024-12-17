Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bhutan On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes of welfare to the monarch and his people. (end)
