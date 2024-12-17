Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bhutan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes of welfare to the monarch and his people. (end) nhq

