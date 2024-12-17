Mod Streamlines Conditions For Ukrainian Arms Producers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has amended the defense procurement procedures under state guarantees for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Defense Rustem Umerov reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“We are strengthening the capability of Ukrainian manufacturers to the with weapons more quickly and efficiently,” Umerov noted.

According to the minister,“from now on, payments will be made for already delivered batches of products. This allows enterprises to repay loans early and earn based on actual deliveries.”

“Contracts have become more flexible: their value can be adjusted in response to changes in interest rates on loans. Previously, funds were allocated only after the full completion of the contract, which complicated access to working capital and hindered industrial development,” the minister emphasized.

of defense goods by border guards - clarificatio

He recalled that“this year, the Ministry of Defense has already contracted Ukrainian manufacturers for over UAH 6.5 billion under state guarantees.”

“These changes create better conditions for long-term planning, investments in production modernization, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Most importantly, they ensure the rapid delivery of essential products to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Umerov added.

Ukraine's MoD allocates UAH1.1B to brigades for UAV

He thanked the government for supporting the initiative.

“Together, we are enabling the stable development of Ukraine's defense industry,” Umerov emphasized.

As reported, the State Logistics Operator announced the first purchases of fuel and lubricants for Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2025.