UK Laser Weapon Test Shoots Down The Hype On Tank-Killing Drones

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Drones have been touted as the death of tanks in the Russo-Ukrainian War, but advancements in laser weapon showcased by a recent UK laser weapon test can keep tanks on the frontlines in future battlefields.

This month, Defense News reports that British conducted a groundbreaking test of a high-energy laser weapon mounted on a Wolfhound armored personnel carrier. The weapon successfully destroyed dozens of drones at Radnor Range in Wales.

Defense News says the test, part of the UK of Defense's Land Laser Directed Weapon Demonstrator program, involved the 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, specializing in air defense, which executed the trials that demonstrated the laser's capability to neutralize drones at various distances and speeds.

The report mentions that this initiative addresses the increasing threat of unmanned aerial systems, particularly in the Russo-Ukrainian War, where drones are extensively used.

The report quotes Stephen Waller, directed-energy weapons team leader in the ministry's Defense Equipment & Support organization, emphasizing the need for cost-effective solutions to protect troops. It notes that the laser weapon, developed in collaboration with Raytheon UK under a GBP16.8 million (US$21 million) contract, offers a virtually limitless ammunition supply, making it a potentially more economical option than traditional countermeasures.

Defense News notes that the successful trials mark a significant step towards operational deployment, with the ministry now assessing further development requirements. The report says that similar efforts by the US and France highlight a global trend towards advanced laser-based defense systems to counter the evolving drone threat.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has established small, expendable drones as an effective mainstream anti-armor weapon. The conflict has prompted the development of improvised countermeasures while reigniting debates about the relevance of the tank in modern warfare.