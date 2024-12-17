Her Game Festival Advances Qatar 2022 Legacy, Empowering Girls In Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Mansouria: Building on the legacy of the Qatar 2022, the Her Game Festival brings the spirit of inclusion, empowerment and cultural exchange to Morocco. Organised by Generation Amazing Foundation(GA) in partnership with LEAD Morocco and TIBU Africa as part of the Qatar - Morocco Years of Culture2024 program, the festival highlight show the transformative power of sports transcends borders, connects communities and fosters personal growth.

With the recent announcement that Morocco will be co-hosting the Men's World Cup 2030, the festival provides a foundation for empowering youth and strengthening regional ties through sport and culture.

Her Game builds on the momentum of the GA Youth Festival 2022, where LEAD Morocco partnered with GA to inspire youth through sports during the lead-up to the World Cup. Two years later, that legacy has evolved, with Her Game Festival 2024 instilling these values on Moroccan soil.

“Her Game Festival marks a pivotal step in advancing the legacy of Qatar 2022 across the region. This festival is about more than football - it's about creating an environment where girls can play, lead, and thrive,” GA Executive Director Nasser Al Khori commented.

“By sharing our coaching philosophy and inclusive sport-for-development training with Morocco, we're harnessing sport as a catalyst for transformative change and strengthening the capacity-building relationship between Qatar and Morocco. Together with our partners, we're committed to creating a lasting impact in the region.”

Soufiane Najah Elidrissi, Executive Director of LEAD Morocco, commented,“Through Her Game Festival, we honour the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022 and lay the foundation for the mega sports events that Morocco will soon host, including the Men's and Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, as well as the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2030 transferring its spirit of empowerment to Morocco, this event has demonstrated that sports can inspire change, build confidence, and create lasting opportunities for youth.”

Over two days, the festival engaged more than 170 young female players and 40 coaches in sports and educational activities. Held at the LEAD Academy in Mansouria, the first day featured an U-15 girls' football tournament, Silent Football matches promoting non-verbal communication and interactive workshops focused on confidence-building and collaboration.

On the second day held at CIH Bank Club, the festival continued with workshops on leadership, psycho social well-being, and inclusive coaching designed to inspire personal growth and teamwork.

The festival concluded with a final match, a celebratory VIP game, and a closing ceremony attended by the Governor of the Province of Benslimane, Samir Lyazidi, the1st Vice President, Mohamed Bourhim, and the 2nd Vice President, Abdellatif Miraoui, of the Casablanca-Settat Region.

“At Tibu Africa, we firmly believe that sport is a powerful driver of social transformation and inclusion. The Her Game Festival, organized in partnership with Generation Amazing Foundation and LEAD Morocco, reflects our commitment to empowering marginalized young girls and women. By celebrating the legacy of global football and the strong ties between Morocco and Qatar, we have provided these young participants with a unique experience filled with learning, hope and opportunities for change,” NGO Tibu Africa Founding President Mohamed Amine Zariat said.

Sara Ahmed Al Mohannadi, National Committee for Years of Culture Board Secretary, said“Initiatives like Her Game Festival embody the lasting legacies of hosting major sporting events. These programs create opportunities for youth development and cultivate a culture of inclusion, building cross-cultural ties that resonate long after the events themselves. Supporting talent development and building bridges between communities through programs like Her Game Festival helps lay the groundwork for Morocco's future role as a host of global sporting events.”