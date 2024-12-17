Rabdan Academy Celebrates Graduation Of The First Defence And Security Program Cohort

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Marking its Strategic Partnership with Zayed Military University.













A Vision to Shape Global Specialists and Professionals in the UAE's Military and Security Sector.

Honoring 88 Officers: Three Years of Academic Excellence and Specialized Military Training.

Advanced Program Integrates Interactive Learning, Simulations and Real-World Scenarios. Specialized Curriculum: Military Leadership, Critical Thinking, Ethical Values and Joint Combat Expertise.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –December 2024: Zayed Military University marked the graduation of the first cohort of the Bachelor of Science in Defence and Security program, offered in collaboration with Rabdan Academy, the academic partner of Zayed Military University.

The graduation ceremony honored 88 officers who successfully completed the rigorous three-year program, reflecting a shared vision to prepare future leaders, specialists, and professionals in the military and security sectors at a global standard.





On this occasion, His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: 'I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations to the UAE, its leadership, and its people as we celebrate this distinguished group of future leaders. I also congratulate the graduates and their families on this significant achievement and wish them continued progress and success in both their professional and personal lives'.

Morse pointed out the importance of the strategic partnership between Rabdan Academy and Zayed Military University, which reflects Rabdan Academy's commitment to enhancing the safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management systems. He stressed the pivotal role of Zayed Military University as a leading educational and training institution that contributes to advancing military education and training, in addition to refining the skills of cadets and enhancing their capabilities.

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, added: 'I extend my sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the graduation of this exceptional group of specialized national cadres. These graduates now join their colleagues in safeguarding our nation and its achievements.

Al Saeedi highlighted that this world-class program is unique in the region, combining lectures, discussions, simulation exercises, and applied scenarios to enhance participants' knowledge of leadership, ethics, strategic planning, joint operations and national security preparedness. It emphasizes principles of integration, cooperation and teamwork.

The Bachelor of Science in Defence and Security program, launched in 2021, is nationally accredited and designed to produce competent, professional and adaptable leaders for the UAE's Ministry of Defense and security agencies.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top '5 star' ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.