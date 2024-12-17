HIGH-TECH LEADER LEONARDO TAKES PART IN THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI AND VILLAGGIO ITALIA WORLD TOUR STOP IN QATAR

(MENAFN- Leonardo ) Doha, Qatar - 16/12¬/2024 – Leonardo, an international industrial group operating in the Aerospace, Defence, and Security sector, is a main sponsor of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour and Villaggio Italia, representing Italian excellence in high technology.



In Qatar, where the historic training ship of the Italian Navy docks from 16 to 22 December, Leonardo plays a key role in supporting institutions with cross-domain technological solutions, which for almost 25 years have contributed to the country and population’s security. Leonardo has a presence in Qatar with a representative office and a branch in Doha, where it has supplied air traffic control systems, weather radar, and advanced sensors for both the old and new international airports. Qatar’s airspace is protected by a surveillance and air defence system designed and produced by Leonardo, which is also involved in providing aircraft and systems for the advanced training of pilots. The company is also system integrator for the latest naval programme for the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces.



Moreover, Leonardo contributes to Qatar's cyber and physical security by supplying cutting-edge technological solutions to prevent cyberattacks and support operators in enhancing the security of data, information, and infrastructures. In the country, the company also has a significant presence in the rotorcraft sector, with over 70 Leonardo helicopters carrying out offshore transport, public utility, surveillance, search and rescue missions, and emergency medical transport services. At Villaggio Italia, the international “Made in Italy” expo, Leonardo is showcasing its capabilities with AW139, AW169, AW189 helicopter models and the ATR-72 aircraft, and highlighting the key role it can play in digitalisation processes.



Around the great ports of the world, the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour and Villaggio Italia are promoting Italian excellence in many sectors, including advanced technology applied to defence and security, one of the most important factors in preserving the development and freedom of people and nations. For this reason, Leonardo's people work every day on innovative technologies that include Artificial Intelligence, automation, data processing and information management, to support the digital transformation of its customers around the globe.







