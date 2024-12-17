Better Design Award-- Creating The Best Design, Achieving A Better Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, 2024, the global event of "Better Design Award" (abbreviated as BDA) was held magnificently in Guangzhou, China. BDA is an international comprehensive design competition accessible to the entire world. Adhering to the concept of "design makes life better", it aims to discover remarkable design works worldwide, inject a new impetus for the and pioneer a new lifestyle. It contributes Chinese design wisdom to the global advanced industry and actively promotes the development of Chinese culture. BDA is an innovative initiative aimed at establishing the fifth major international comprehensive design event and becoming a high-end global design platform across design and manufacturing. This award is an international comprehensive design competition intended to identify and promote products (works) and brands that showcase outstanding design levels and innovative spirits globally.

From October 19th to 20th, 2024, 19 industry experts from both domestic and international domains conducted a comprehensive assessment of 614 design works and 95 design-driven brands. The brand review panel evaluated all nominated brands based on the five dimensions of founding team, brand value, innovative organization, product innovation, and market impact, conducting a rigorous and impartial unified assessment. Eventually, 24 brands were selected to enter the final round of evaluation.

Now, the competition is on the verge of entering the final round. According to the rules of the event, the BDA organizing committee will invite renowned design experts from all over the world to form the final round review panel. They will participate in the offline final round answer and review to select the winners of each award. The final award winners will be grandly announced at the award ceremony in December 2024. Please stay tuned.

