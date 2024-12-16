YSS Budgam Excels In 68Th National School Games

Under the leadership of Director General Youth Services and Sports Rajinder Singh Tara, and the proactive efforts of Joint Director Kashmir, Additional charge DYSSO Budgam, Mohammad Rashid Kohli, students were well-prepared and encouraged to showcase their talents on the national stage.

Their support ensured opportunities for students in disciplines like weightlifting, Wushu and Taekwondo, leading to outstanding results.

Medal Winners:

Salika Farooq – Silver Medal in U-17 Wushu

Nasirul Islam – Bronze Medal in U-17 Taekwondo

Imran Raja – Bronze Medal in U-19 Wushu

Syed Ahtisham Andrabi – Gold Medal in 67kg Weightlifting

Muntazir Hussain – Bronze Medal in U-19 Wushu

