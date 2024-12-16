YSS Budgam Excels In 68Th National School Games
Date
12/16/2024 7:08:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam – The Department of Youth Services and Sports Budgam achieved remarkable success in the 68th National School Games, with students excelling in various disciplines and earning medals across multiple categories.
Under the leadership of Director General Youth Services and Sports Rajinder Singh Tara, and the proactive efforts of Joint Director Kashmir, Additional charge DYSSO Budgam, Mohammad Rashid Kohli, students were well-prepared and encouraged to showcase their talents on the national stage.
Their support ensured opportunities for students in disciplines like weightlifting, Wushu and Taekwondo, leading to outstanding results.
Medal Winners:
Salika Farooq – Silver Medal in U-17 Wushu
Nasirul Islam – Bronze Medal in U-17 Taekwondo
Imran Raja – Bronze Medal in U-19 Wushu
Syed Ahtisham Andrabi – Gold Medal in 67kg Weightlifting
Muntazir Hussain – Bronze Medal in U-19 Wushu
|
