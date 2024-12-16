Global Solar Fuel Market To Reach $17.52 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024

Will Solar Fuel Market Continue to Show Strong Growth?

The solar fuel market has witnessed a significant rise in recent years. The market grew from $12.16 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $13.06 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This considerable growth during the historic period can be ascribed to breakthrough research in solar technology, government incentives, rising energy costs, and public awareness about climate change, and the establishment of renewable energy standards.

How Will Solar Fuel Market Size Grow In The Coming Years?

The size of the solar fuel market is projected to see substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching $17.52 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The surge in growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in industrialization, substantial investments in renewable energy, government rewards and subsidies, as well as improvements in energy storage systems. Major trends include advancements in solar cell efficiency, expansion of large-scale solar farms, a push for energy storage integration, and development in hybrid solar technologies.

What Are the Key Market Drivers for Solar Fuel Industry?

The rising demand for renewable energy is expected to propel the growth of the solar fuel market moving forward. Renewable energy refers to energy from natural resources that replenish constantly, such as solar, wind, and hydropower. This shift supports sustainable power generation while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The increased demand for renewable energy originates from environmental concerns, the falling prices of renewable technologies, government stimuli, energy security needs, and advancements in energy storage solutions. Solar fuel allows the production of renewable energy by offering a dependable method to store and convert solar power into usable energy, improving overall energy accessibility and sustainability.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In Solar Fuel Market?

The industry is dominated by major players such as Royal Dutch Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Reliance Industries Ltd., Linde plc, Sharp Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Waaree Energies Limited, Azure Power Global Limited, Sunfire Solar Energy LLC, BrightSource Energy, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Motech Industries Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, eSolar Inc., Solar Energy Industries Association, Synhelion SA, Heliogen Inc., Synhelion SA, and SolarFuel GmbH.

What Are The Major Developments In Solar Fuel Industry?

Strategic partnerships aimed at developing solar fuels for aviation and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of solar fuel production and utilization are trending in the solar fuel market. An example being the partnership in June 2024 between Synhelion SA, a Switzerland-based cleantech company, and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., a Switzerland-based aerospace company. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of large-scale solar fuel production facilities, improve the solar-to-fuel conversion process efficiency, and reduce costs through innovative engineering solutions.

How Is The Solar Fuel Market Segmented?

The solar fuel market in this report is characterized as -

1 By Type: Hydrogen, Ammonia, Other Types

2 By Application: Power Generation, Transportation, Other Applications

3 By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility

What Is The Regional Outlook For Solar Fuel Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar fuel market in 2023, with the market report covering regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

