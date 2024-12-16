عربي


Why 'Trump Trade' May Cow BOJ Into Inaction

12/16/2024 3:17:26 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The only thing falling faster than the yen: odds that the bank of Japan will hike interest rates this week.

In a series of press leaks, BOJ officials have made it clear they see little urgency to tighten on Thursday, when the central bank concludes a two-day policy meeting.

Asia Times

