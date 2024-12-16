Why 'Trump Trade' May Cow BOJ Into Inaction
Date
12/16/2024 3:17:26 PM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
The only thing falling faster than the yen: odds that the bank of Japan will hike interest rates this week.
In a series of press leaks, BOJ officials have made it clear they see little urgency to tighten on Thursday, when the central bank concludes a two-day policy meeting.
MENAFN16122024000159011032ID1108999370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.