Ukraine's MFA Urges Hungary To Cease Immoral Manipulations Regarding Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged Hungary to cease "immoral manipulations" regarding peace and Christmas, and to refrain from unilateral contacts with the aggressor state.

This is according to the comment of the MFA of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Hungarian officials once again claim that they can stop the war. However, these statements do not reflect reality. In fact, following Hungary's "peacekeeping" calls to Moscow, deadly missiles and drones are striking Ukrainian cities and communities," the comment reads.

The MFA emphasized that the actions of the Hungarian side are even further removed from peacekeeping than its statement. Thus, Hungary consistently calls for leaving Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian genocidal aggression, without the means for self-defense. It obstructs funding for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, hampers the increase of sanctions pressure against the aggressor, and opposes other critically important decisions.

“All of this is unrelated to any genuine desire to restore peace. We urge the Hungarian side to cease its immoral manipulations regarding peace and Christmas, and to refrain from unilateral contacts with the aggressor state that undermine collective efforts to restore a just peace,” Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed.

The MFA reiterated that Russia, under its war-obsessed leadership, remains the sole obstacle to peace.

“Ukraine seeks peace on its own territory more than anyone else in the world. The joint efforts of our state and its partners are focused on achieving a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine consistently upholds the principles of honest dialogue and mutual respect. We will continue constructive engagement with our partners who genuinely seek an end to the war, rather than the defeat of Ukraine,” the comment concludes.

As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's claim that Hungary proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale POWs exchange, allegedly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, countered: "Hungary didn't inform Ukraine in advance about talks with Putin, didn't coordinate anything, and Ukraine didn't authorize Hungary for anything."