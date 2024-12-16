EU Sanctions 4 Individuals For Threatening Peace In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The European Council said on Monday that it has adopted additional restrictive measures against four individuals in Sudan "due to the gravity of the situation" as fighting continues between the Sudanese (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Council imposed sanctions on two individuals from the SAF, whom it said are responsible for "harassment, arbitrary arrests, and detention of members of civil society."

The Council also listed two individuals from the RSF, whom it considered responsible for "violations committed by the RSF of international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

The Council added in a statement that the individuals listed today are subject to asset freezes, and EU persons and entities are prohibited from providing funds, financial assets, or economic resources to them. Additionally, they are subject to a travel ban to the European Union.

The statement emphasized that these restrictive measures underline the EU's "steadfast support for peace and accountability in Sudan," stressing its "strong support and solidarity with the Sudanese people and its commitment to working with regional and international partners to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the crisis and address the dire humanitarian situation". (end)

