Kuwait-Iraq Maritime Demarcation Cmte. Convenes
Date
12/16/2024 3:04:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical legal committee on demarcation of maritime borders beyond the 162 mark held its seventh meeting on Monday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
According to a Kuwaiti foreign Ministry statement, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the meeting, while Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Issam Al-Saadi headed the Iraqi side.
Both sides reaffirmed determination to continue alternately holding such meetings until reaching an agreement on this regard in accordance with international law rules and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. (end)
