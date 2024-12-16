CBE Completes Business Continuity Drill To Test Emergency Response, Remote Operations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central of Egypt (CBE) recently completed its annual Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) drill, further reinforcing its commitment to international standards in crisis management, particularly ISO 22301. The exercise, held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, was organized by the Bank's Risk Management Sector, in collaboration with the Information Sector and all relevant departments.

The drill simulated a typical working day from the CBE's alternative sites and branches, incorporating a remote work methodology connected to the Disaster Recovery site. This comprehensive exercise tested the Bank's ability to maintain critical operations, even under emergency conditions. It involved coordination with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure that CBE could manage its activities, services, and essential transactions efficiently during crises, thereby upholding its domestic and international responsibilities.

The annual drill covered a range of pre-determined scenarios for potential disruptions and threats, in line with the Bank's approved Business Continuity Plan. It aimed to assess the CBE's preparedness, the operational capability of its alternative and Disaster Recovery sites, and its overall ability to respond effectively in emergencies. The exercise was designed to confirm the Bank's ability to sustain its critical functions, ensuring operational resilience and enhancing confidence in its stability during challenging situations.



