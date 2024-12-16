(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financing and store rationalization will support specialty retailer of toys and baby products' ongoing borrowing needs and go-forward strategy

Boston, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, has provided Toys"R"Us Canada Ltd. C$120 million in financing consisting of a C$100 million first-lien revolving credit facility and a C$20 million first-in, last-out term loan to support ongoing borrowing needs.

Additionally, as an extension of Gordon Brothers' holistic services, the firm is assisting Toys"R"Us Canada's store rationalization, encompassing both retail inventory and real estate, to support the specialty retailer of toys and baby consumer products' go-forward strategy.

“We have built and maintained a strong, tenured relationship with Toys"R"Us Canada and will continue our support with this latest full financing solution that ties together the entire capital structure and store rationalization component,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers .“As we grow and expand our presence in Canada and our support of Canadian retailers and borrowers, we will continue to help businesses maximize liquidity with our integrated services and solutions-oriented approach.”

"Gordon Brothers has been an invaluable resource to us, and we engaged them on this latest financing because of their flexibility,” said Doug Putman, Founder of Putman Investments and owner of Toys"R"Us Canada.“As a constructive partner who truly understands our business, we can continue to ensure the longevity of the brand with their integrated support and partnership.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm's tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm's asset lending and financing services, please visit: .

About Gordon Brothers



Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Toys"R"Us Canada Ltd.

Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its over 80 stores across Canada and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599 ...