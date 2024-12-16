Tinygemsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Featured In BBC Sport Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , a publicly traded company focused on multi-club ownership of international teams, was featured in a recent

BBC article . The publication discusses Chris Gardner, part of Brera's dynamic team, the depiction of Gardner's real-life struggle in the blockbuster movie, The Pursuit of Happyness, and how a sequel“might just include the 70-year-old American's latest venture into football as part of a unique multi-club ownership model, one with a social conscience.”

“Originally founded in Milan, Brera Holdings just added Serie B side Juve Stabia in the south of Italy to a growing portfolio that includes clubs in North Macedonia, Mozambique and Mongolia... Gardner, now a motivational speaker and philanthropist after making his millions in the stock market, is part of an eclectic team at Brera. They include, in various roles, former footballers Giuseppe Rossi and Goran Pandev, Massimo Ferragamo – the son of illustrious Italian shoe designer, Salvatore – MLS founder Alan Rothenberg and a number of high-profile banking and financial experts.

“One of, if not the most successful sports operations in the world, is the English Premier League. I am not going to get invited to sit at the table with the guys from Manchester United or Chelsea. But what we could do, we could build our own table and start from the ground up,” Gardner tells BBC Sport. He further discusses Brera's hope to attract sports fans who believe in the philosophy of multi-club ownership and social impact,“giving the opportunity to folks who don't have that kind of money to say, 'I want to participate, I believe in the concept, I believe in the vision, I want to be a part of it'. That's bigger!”

To view the full article, visit



About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by

IBN