Cadet Ball In Moscow Draws Representatives From 35 Nations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) More than 2,500 guests, including representatives from 35 countries, attended the ninth International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow. The event, held at Gostiny Dvor, brought together pupils of cadet schools, members of youth organisations and young people from nations including Venezuela, Vietnam, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, the UAE and Ethiopia.

Diplomats from the embassies of Belarus, China, Guinea, Nigeria, Panama, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkmenistan were also in attendance as guests of honour.

The event this year was dedicated to the“Year of the Family,” announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president sent a message of welcome to the participants and organisers, which stated:“Your (organisers' – editor's note) involvement in the destinies of children and your striving to educate young people on the basis of intransient values of patriotism, civic consciousness and respect for our historical and cultural traditions deserve profound acclaim.”

The ball's programme featured an awards ceremony recognising winners in several categories. These included“Prince and Princess of the Ball”,“Best Presentation from an Educational Institution of Russia”,“Best Presentation from a Departmental Higher Education Institution of Russia”, and the“Golden Pen of the ICCB” contest.

Participants also had the opportunity to visit Moscow Kremlin museums and other landmarks of the city.

Foreign students from Moscow universities shared their impressions of the ball in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS . Hoang Tien Dat, from the Higher School of Translation and Interpreting at Lomonosov Moscow State University, described the scale of the event as larger than similar events in Vietnam. Despite the challenges of preparation and rehearsals, he said the experience gave him a new perspective on the Russian capital and helped him learn more about its cultural life.“For me, this is the first event of such a high level. A great opportunity to see how beautiful our world is and how beautiful Moscow is,” he said.

Innocent Bwalya, a student from Zambia at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University), said that participating in the ball allowed him to discover aspects of Russian culture, as well as learn about the culture of Ecuador, where his dance partner was from.“We have been preparing for two months and it was a little bit challenging at first because we don't have this type of dance in Zambia. We have got our own style of dancing. To me, it is a wonderful opportunity. Right now, my emotions are very high, I'm excited. I am sure I will have unforgettable impressions of meeting different people from all over the world,” he said.

Lu Fan, a student from China, also spoke of the enjoyment and excitement of learning about ball culture.“We had no idea what a waltz was. The movements are very different from what we are used to in Chinese culture and the costumes are quite different. But the training was interesting and the coach was very patient. Now we can just enjoy the ball,” she noted.

Another representative from China, Gan Ningxin, mentioned that some aspects of the ball attire resembled traditional Chinese clothing.“This is my first time participating in such an event. Before this, I have attended many art festivals and dance competitions in China. The Cadet Ball is a large-scale colourful event and I am very pleased to be here and meet new people,” Gan said.

The International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball has been held since 2016. Organisers say it has developed into an important international platform for maintaining intergenerational connections and promoting cultural and historical heritage.