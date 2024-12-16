Comedian & Host Of The Toast Claudia Oshry Joins The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation As A Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned mogul and advocate expands her partnership to support Holocaust education and the fight against hate.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) proudly announces that Claudia Oshry, comedian, host of the #1 pop culture podcast and millennial morning show, The Toast , and social media powerhouse behind the Instagram account, @GirlWithNoJob , has joined its mission as a Board Member.A friend of the Foundation since 2022, Claudia has used her global platform, with over 4 million cross-platform followers, to amplify the importance of Holocaust education; she was honored by MSHEF with their Voices of Kindness award in 2023. As a Board Member, Claudia will continue to lend her name, influence, and expertise to support MSHEF's vital work as the only foundation to fund educational grants nationwide to empower students with Holocaust education.“We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Claudia as a Board Member,” said Isabella S. Fiske, Co-Founder of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation.“Her unwavering commitment to raising awareness and combating hate through Holocaust education is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful she said yes to deepening her involvement with us.”Reflecting on her new role, Claudia Oshry shared,“I'm deeply honored to join the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation as a Board Member. This cause has been close to my heart for years, and I am proud to play a greater role. The work of Mark and his family is nothing short of extraordinary, and I am humbled to be part of their mission.”As a Board Member, she will help MSHEF expand its reach during a critical time when the need for Holocaust education and anti-hate initiatives is greater than ever amid rising antisemitism and intolerance.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education. Co-founded in late 2019 by Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske in honor of their father, Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms. The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. Visit to learn more, or email ....About Claudia OshryClaudia Oshry is a multi-talented media mogul, chart-topping podcast host, comedian, and social media powerhouse behind the viral Instagram account, @GirlWithNoJob, who has made a powerful impact across multiple platforms. She is the co-creator, co-host, and co-executive producer of The Toast, the #1 pop culture podcast and millennial morning show, which has rapidly grown into a cultural sensation since its inception in 2018. Alongside her sister, Jackie Oshry , the two captivate their millions of weekly listeners with their infectious blend of humor, quick-witted commentary, relatable banter, and unfiltered discussions about everyday life and pop culture. Their dynamic partnership and undeniable chemistry have made The Toast a must-listen for millennials and Gen Zers who have made the podcast their go-to daily destination for pop culture news, laughter, and fun. The podcast has built a global community of deeply loyal“Toasters” who have adopted the sisters' signature vernacular, making their audience feel like part of their extended family.This past summer, Claudia and Jackie brought The Toast to life with Girly Swirlies Night Out!, a live residency in New York that sold out in record time, underscoring their incredible connection with their fans. Additionally, they are the co-founders of the Toast News Network, a platform that amplifies predominantly female voices in entertainment, lifestyle, wellness, and business through a variety of podcasts.Beyond the podcast, Claudia is best known as the social media juggernaut @GirlWithNoJob, which she launched in 2013. Over the past decade, she has skillfully grown her brand into a media empire, boasting over 4 million followers across platforms. As a comedian, her sold-out Dirty Jeans national stand-up tour in 2019 culminated in her first comedy special, Disgraced Queen, followed by another cross-country success, Not Like Other Girls, leading to her latest special, Lean In. In 2022, Claudia made her literary debut with her memoir, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster, which instantly became a New York Times bestseller. Through her humor, relatability, and sharp cultural observations, Claudia has solidified her place as a leading voice of her generation, leveraging her diverse talents to entertain, empower, and engage audiences across the world.Claudia resides in New York City with her husband, Ben Soffer, with whom she co-founded the popular sparkling cocktail brand, Spritz Society, and their dog, Romeo.Instagram 3.1M | TikTok 366.2 K | YouTube 146K

