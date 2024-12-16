Inventhelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Tool Belt Pouch For Speed Squares (TRO-1242)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a speed square handy while working," said an inventor, from St.

Annes, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the STIEVA BELT. My convenient design eliminates the need to stop and search the workspace for the speed square, while the hammer 'sleeve' minimizes the risk of a hammer hitting the user's leg, reducing discomfort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a speed square and hammer sling readily accessible while working. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for a speed square. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. It also reduces the cluttered look a standard toolbelt. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for framers, carpenters, trade workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufactures or marketers. For more information, write Dept.23-TRO-1242, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ect. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED