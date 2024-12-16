SEABOURN HONORED WITH 45 TRAVEL AWARDS IN 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, celebrates a record-breaking year after receiving 45 top travel industry awards and accolades from major consumer and travel publications in 2024.
The awards honored many aspects of the Seabourn travel experience, including its ultra-luxury and expedition offerings, service, suites, culinary, entertainment and more. The accolades also recognized the overall Seabourn experience, such as best luxury line, best expedition cruise line and best expedition ship. Recognitions came from readers' polls, discerning travel critics and editors, and expert travel partners who stay up to date with every new development in the travel industry.
"We are truly honored by the recognition we have received this year through these awards. It's a reflection of the hard work and passion that our amazing Seabourn family puts into delivering unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' for our guests," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "These honors inspire us to keep elevating the luxury service we provide, and we are more committed than ever to delivering extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations and create lasting memories."
Over the years, Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Seabourn's 2024 awards and accolades include:
Condé Nast Travel – Gold List
The Best Cruise Ships in the World:
Seabourn Ovation
Condé Nast Travel – Hot List
The Best New Cruise Ships in the World -
Seabourn Pursuit
Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Reader's Choice Awards
Best Small ships Cruise Line – No. 1
Best Expedition ships Cruise Line – No. 1
Best Medium ships Cruise Line – No. 2
Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Best Cruises in the World
Best Medium ships – Top 10
Best Small ships – Top 10
Best Expedition ships – Top 10
U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Lines rankings 2024
Gold Badge Winner - Best Cruise Lines for Couples - No. 2
Gold Badge Winner - Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean - No. 2
Gold Badge Winner - Best Luxury Cruise Lines - No. 2
Travel Weekly 2024 Readers' Choice Awards
Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths
Forbes' The 12 Best Luxury Cruises For White-Glove Service At Sea
Best Small Ship Luxury Cruise -
Seabourn Pursuit
Forbes Travel Guide
FTG Star Awards – Seabourn Ovation
Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (US)
Best Value for Money (Luxury Category)
Best Cabins (Expedition Category)
Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (UK)
Best Value for Money (Luxury Category)
Best Cabins (Expedition Category)
Best Service (Expedition Category)
TravelAge West - 2024 WAVE Awards
Best New Expedition Ship -
Seabourn Pursuit
2024 Cruiseline Member Choice Awards
The Best Luxury Cruise Line
Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards
Best Luxury Cruise Line (2nd consecutive year)
TravelPulse – Travvy Awards
Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins) – Seabourn Pursuit - Bronze
Spartacus Travel Awards
Best
LGBTQ-friendly Cruise: Seabourn
The Business Traveler North America Award
Best Expedition Cruise Line
Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards
Favorite intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2024 – Top 5
Favorite midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2024 – Top 5
Leaders in Luxury Awards 2024
Best Luxury Cruise Provider 2024 – USA
Food and Travel magazine Awards (UK)
Boutique/Adventure Cruise Line of the Year
Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Readers' Choice Awards
Recommend Readers' Choice Awards
Best Ultra-luxury Ship - Gold
Best Overall Small Ship (up to 1,000 passengers) - Silver
Best Expedition Ship - Silver
Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Gold: Overall World Cruise:
Seabourn's World Cruise
Gold: Luxury Ship-Entertainment:
Seabourn Conversations
Gold: Overall-Cuisine:
Seabourn Debuts Solis: A Mediterranean Masterpiece at Sea
Gold: Overall-Giving Back Initiative:
Seabourn Redefines Traditional Maritime Naming Ceremony to Champion Sustainable Tourism
Gold: Expeditions-Itinerary:
Seabourn's 23-Day Remote Indonesia & Islands of The Pacific Theatre: Unveiling the Hidden Wonders of the South Pacific
Silver: Cruise Marketing-Live Events: Cruise Marketing x Live Events (Seabourn Pursuit Inaugural)
Silver: Overall-Luxury Ship:
Seabourn's Ultra-Luxury Cruise Experience
Silver: Promotional Video:
SOLIS Promotional Video Overall-Cuisine: Seabourn Debuts Solis: A Mediterranean Masterpiece at Sea
Silver: Luxury Ship-Restaurant Design:
Seabourn Debuts Solis, A Restaurant Design that Celebrates the Warmth of Mediterranean Hospitality
USA Today 10 Best Awards
Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers - Top 10
Best Alaska Cruise - Top 10
Best Hawaii Cruise - Top 5
About Seabourn:
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.
Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).
