New Year, New Goals For People And Pets

3 ways dogs and dog owners can accomplish resolutions together

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) A new year brings fresh opportunities for a lifestyle reboot, and as you set goals for 2025, remember that your pet can embark on the journey to healthier living right along beside you. Whether you're aiming to eat better, exercise more or find peace of mind, one of the best strategies for success is the buddy system – and your pet might be the perfect partner.

Consider these three ways you and your pet can work toward healthy habits together this year.

Photo courtesy of Nature's Recipe

Exercise

Many people find it challenging to stick to a gym routine and get the most out of that membership. However, there are countless ways to get exercise without relying on fancy gym equipment and working out at home means you can include your pet in the fun too. Even a simple walk or jog with your dog can be essential for vitality and well-being.

When you're feeling ready for more adventure, head to a local park or hit the trails for an extra challenge. To keep things fun, try a game of fetch in the backyard or visit a dog park to add variety to your routines.

Diet

Eating real, recognizable and nutritious foods is essential for both humans and pets. An option like Nature's Recipe delivers premium, natural nutrition with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients for pets at every life stage. With more than 40 years of expertise, its dog food recipes are inspired by nature and designed for dedicated pet parents who demand the best in nutrition.

"We're committed to our promise that every ingredient counts," said Dr. Preston Buff, principal scientist, nutrition and animal safety, Post Consumer Brands and Nature's Recipe's Pet nutritionist. "Pet parents can trust we use only the best to fuel their dog's health and happiness. By focusing on premium ingredients that promote vitality, Nature's Recipe empowers dog owners to invest in their pet's health. We aim to recognize and delight pet parents who dive into 'research mode' and want healthy, nutrient-rich recipes."

Emotional Serenity

Quality time with pets has been shown to lower cortisol levels in humans, helping to promote calm and wellness, according to the National Institutes of Health . Whether it's a walk through the neighborhood, playing in the backyard, a gentle grooming session or simply offering the occasional belly rub, spending time with your pet can bring a sense of peace and well-being.

As you and your pet journey together toward a healthier lifestyle in 2025, remember the path to healthy living is even more rewarding when traveled with a buddy. Discover more ways to support your pet's vitality, health and happiness in 2025 with purposeful, nutrient-rich nutrition by visiting naturesrecipe .

familyfeature

