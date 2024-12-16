Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Forecast

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology and the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report:

.The total NASH market size in the 7MM was estimated at around ~USD 2,114 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

.In November 2024, Novo Nordisk reported favorable outcomes for semaglutide in the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The Phase 3 Essence trial demonstrated that a once-weekly 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide effectively improved liver fibrosis and resolved steatohepatitis in NASH patients with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis, without aggravating liver fibrosis, successfully achieving the primary endpoints.

.In October 2024, Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) announced the successful completion of end-of-Phase 2 discussions with the FDA, clearing the path for denifanstat to progress into Phase 3 clinical trials for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

.In July 2024, Inventiva has provided updates on its Phase III NATiV3 clinical program evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (MASH/NASH). The recruitment process for the trial is currently ongoing at 347 sites in 19 countries.

.In 2023, the United States led the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market within the 7MM, with an estimated market size of approximately USD 1,519 million, a figure anticipated to grow further by 2034.

.In 2023, Germany recorded the highest NASH market size among European nations at USD 89 million, while Spain ranked the lowest at USD 50 million.

.In 2023, Japan's Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size was approximately USD 260 million and is projected to grow further by 2034.

.In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH, estimated at approximately 9.4 million. In comparison, the EU4 and the UK accounted for around 3.6 million cases, while Japan reported approximately 2.5 million cases.

.Gender-based analysis revealed that the diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH were higher in males compared to females across the 7MM. Males accounted for approximately 56% of the total cases in the region.

.In 2023, Japan represented around 16% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH within the 7MM. This number is anticipated to grow throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

.Key Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva Pharma, Zydus Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Viking Therapeutics, Hepagene, Enyo Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, J2H Biotech, Haisco Pharmaceutical, Altimmune, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Can-Fite BioPharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Inventiva Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, and others

.Key Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies: REZDIFFRA (resmetirom), Lanifibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Semaglutide, VK2809, MGL-3196, HPG1860, Vonafexor (EYP001), Belapectin, Pegozafermin, Efruxifermin (EFX), DA-1241, NNC0194, J2H-1702, HSK31679, Pemvidutide, AZD9550, Survodutide, Namodenoson, Resmetirom, GSK4532990, BIO89-100, EFX, ALN-HSD, HPG1860, IVA337, HM15211, MGL-3196, SNP-610, BOS-580, and others

.The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males have a slightly higher likelihood of being affected by NASH compared to females in the 7MM.

.The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market dynamics.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a liver condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, inflammation, and liver cell damage, resembling alcoholic liver disease but occurring in individuals who consume little to no alcohol. NASH is considered a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and can lead to complications such as cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer).

Get a Free sample for the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:



Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

.Prevalent Cases of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis epidemiology trends @ Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Forecast

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies and Key Companies

.REZDIFFRA (resmetirom): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

.Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

.Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

.Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

.VK2809: Viking Therapeutics

.MGL-3196: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc

.HPG1860: Hepagene

.Vonafexor (EYP001): Enyo Pharma

.Belapectin: Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

.Pegozafermin: 89bio, Inc.

.Efruxifermin (EFX): Akero Therapeutics, Inc

.DA-1241: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc

.NNC0194: Novo Nordisk A/S

.J2H-1702: J2H Biotech

.HSK31679: Haisco Pharmaceutical

.Pemvidutide: Altimmune, Inc.

.AZD9550: AstraZeneca

.Survodutide: Boehringer Ingelheim

.Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

.Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

.GSK4532990: GlaxoSmithKline

.BIO89-100: 89bio, Inc.

.EFX: Akero Therapeutics, Inc

.ALN-HSD: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

.HPG1860: Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

.IVA337: Inventiva Pharma

.HM15211: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

.VK2809: Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

.MGL-3196: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.SNP-610: Sinew Pharma Inc.

.BOS-580: Boston Pharmaceuticals

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Strengths

.Growing research activities and multiple clinical trials ongoing for NASH, suggests that the number of drugs is being developed that will strengthen the market.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Opportunities

.The large pool of patients suffering from NASH and lucrative opportunities for market growth create attractive prospects for key players to work in these areas

Scope of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva Pharma, Zydus Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Viking Therapeutics, Hepagene, Enyo Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, J2H Biotech, Haisco Pharmaceutical, Altimmune, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Can-Fite BioPharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, 89bio, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Inventiva Pharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, and others

.Key Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies: REZDIFFRA (resmetirom), Lanifibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Semaglutide, VK2809, MGL-3196, HPG1860, Vonafexor (EYP001), Belapectin, Pegozafermin, Efruxifermin (EFX), DA-1241, NNC0194, J2H-1702, HSK31679, Pemvidutide, AZD9550, Survodutide, Namodenoson, Resmetirom, GSK4532990, BIO89-100, EFX, ALN-HSD, HPG1860, IVA337, HM15211, MGL-3196, SNP-610, BOS-580, and others

.Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis current marketed and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis emerging therapies

.Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market drivers and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

9. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Unmet Needs

11. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Drivers

16. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Barriers

17. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Appendix

18. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.