Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Landscape To Evolve Rapidly From 2024 To 2034 Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report:

In 2023, the total wAIHA market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 300 million.

wAIHA is the most common type of autoimmune hemolytic anemia, accounting for nearly 70–80% of all adult cases and 50% of pediatric cases.

wAIHA can develop at any age, but the median age of onset is 52 years.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of prevalent autoimmune hemolytic anemia cases in 2023, with around 57K cases, expected to increase during the forecast period.

In 2023, females accounted for up to 60% of wAIHA cases in the US, with these numbers anticipated to rise by 2034.

Amongst EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of prevalent wAIHA cases, while Spain had the lowest in 2023.

In Japan, wAIHA was most prevalent in individuals aged ≥65 years, accounting for over 64% of total cases in 2023.

Companies in the wAIHA market include Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon, and others.

Therapies in development for wAIHA include Obexelimab (ZB012), Ianalumab, Nipocalimab (M281), Povetacicept, and others.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Overview

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys red blood cells, leading to hemolysis. In wAIHA, antibodies bind to red blood cells at normal body temperature ("warm") and signal for their destruction by the spleen and other organs, causing a reduction in red blood cell count and resulting in anemia. Symptoms may include fatigue, weakness, pallor, shortness of breath, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). The condition can be either primary (idiopathic) or secondary to underlying issues such as autoimmune diseases, infections, lymphoproliferative disorders, or certain medications. Diagnosis is made through blood tests, and treatment often involves immunosuppressive drugs to control the immune response and ease symptoms.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia epidemiology section in the report provides a thorough analysis of both historical and forecasted data, covering the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The insights span from 2020 to 2034, offering a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across these key regions. In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 57,000 cases of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia. The condition is also observed to be more common in females than in males.

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of autoimmune hemolytic anemia

Total prevalent cases of wAIHA

Type-specific cases of wAIHA

Gender-specific cases of wAIHA

Age-specific cases of wAIHA

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Pipeline Development Activities

The wAIHA market report offers insights into clinical trials for wAIHA in Phase III and Phase II, while also examining key players developing targeted treatments. Companies such as Zenas BioPharma and Novartis/MorphoSys are actively involved in advanced research and development for wAIHA. Although the wAIHA pipeline contains a few promising drugs, the overall outlook for the therapeutics market is positive, with expectations for growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies and Key Companies

Obexelimab (ZB012): Zenas BioPharma

Ianalumab: Novartis/MorphoSys

Nipocalimab (M281): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Povetacicept: Alpine Immune Sciences

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Outlook

Corticosteroids are the primary treatment for warm AIHA, with splenectomy considered if they are ineffective. Rituximab is used for refractory cases, and immunosuppressants may be helpful for chronic severe cases. While glucocorticoids are the first-line therapy, their mechanism involves suppressing autoantibody production and reducing red blood cell destruction. Rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, is commonly used in severe cases or when long-term steroids are not ideal. Recently, a combination of rituximab and low-dose prednisone is becoming a preferred first-line treatment. Other immunosuppressants like azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, and cyclosporine are now used in later lines.

Rilzabrutinib, a reversible BTK inhibitor, is being studied in a Phase IIb trial, and other therapies like Obexelimab (ZB012), Ianalumab, and Povetacicept are expected to address unmet needs in the treatment of wAIHA.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market

The treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) focuses on suppressing the autoimmune response, alleviating symptoms, and managing complications. Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are typically the first-line treatment, as they help reduce immune system activity and prevent red blood cell destruction. If corticosteroids are ineffective or not tolerated, other immunosuppressive medications like azathioprine, rituximab, mycophenolate mofetil, or cyclophosphamide may be used. For rapid symptom relief in severe cases, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy can be considered.

In some instances, a splenectomy (removal of the spleen) may be recommended if other treatments fail, though it carries risks and is typically reserved for refractory cases. Supportive care, such as blood transfusions for severe anemia and folic acid supplementation to support red blood cell production, may also be necessary. Long-term management involves monitoring disease activity, adjusting treatments, and addressing any underlying conditions contributing to wAIHA. Close collaboration with hematologists and rheumatologists is vital to create personalized treatment plans and improve patient outcomes.

What is the Scope of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon, and others.

Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies: Obexelimab (ZB012), Ianalumab, Nipocalimab (M281), Povetacicept, and others.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutic Assessment: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia current marketed and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia emerging therapies

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Dynamics: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia drivers and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Access and Reimbursement

