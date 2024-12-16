Borderless.Xyz Sets Security Standard For Stablecoin Industry, Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

(MENAFN- Chainwire) New York, New York, December 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Pursuing this certification, Borderless.xyz demonstrates its commitment to risk management, operational excellence, and cybersecurity.

As stablecoins continue to disrupt the payments industry and more companies look for ways to leverage the technology, it's critical now more than ever to do so in a secure and compliant manner that helps mitigate operational risk.

With this SOC 2 Type 1 accreditation, customers can be even more confident that their sensitive information and business operations are safeguarded by industry-leading practices in data security, operational controls, risk mitigation, and compliance.

invites current and prospective customers to reach out to its support and sales teams to learn more about its SOC 2 report, which can provide further details into the company's controls and compliance efforts.

Additional information on security practices, platform architecture, and ongoing improvements can also be found on the company's website:

About

is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet native money including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to onchain banking. is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more about visit