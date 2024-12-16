Shopic Appoints Gonzalo Troncoso As CFO

(MENAFN- Pressat) Shopic is proud to announce that Gonzalo Troncoso will be joining the company as Chief Officer. Mr. Troncoso brings a wealth of experience to Shopic, having played key roles as CFO and President of Web Services at Web (NASDAQ: [WWWW]), Chief Operating Officer of Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corp, and as Founding Partner & CFO of firm Bryant Stibel. His proven track record in senior leadership roles, paired with his knowledge and expertise in finance, positions him to support Shopic into its next growth chapter.

“I'm honored to join Shopic at this exciting stage of its journey. Together, we will innovate, expand, and transform retail by enhancing both operational and financial efficiency, along with improving the shopper experience,” Mr. Troncoso shared.

Raz Golan, Shopic's CEO and Co-Founder, said:“I'm thrilled to welcome Gonzalo Troncoso to the Shopic management team. His visionary leadership and proven expertise will be key as we accelerate our growth worldwide.”

Transforming Retail with Shopic's AI-Powered Smart Cart

Shopic's AI-powered solutions address key challenges for grocery stores: enhancing the shopping experience, reducing checkout wait times and improving operational efficiency. With just two cameras and advanced computer vision, Shopic's platform accurately recognizes tens of thousands of SKUs, offering a practical and scalable solution that bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping.

With its clip-on device, any standard cart transforms into a smart cart, seamlessly recognizing items as they are placed in the cart, providing real-time budget tracking, retail media to boost engagement and revenue, instant on-cart checkout and actionable insights from the retail floor.

Contact Information: ...