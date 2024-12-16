(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has officially recognized Aiper as one of the top brands in the robotic pool cleaner market, commending its innovative and exceptional performance. Aiper has quickly become a preferred choice for seeking reliable and efficient pool cleaning solutions.





Top Robotic Pool Cleaner:





Aiper - a leading brand in robotic pool cleaners, known for its innovative technology, efficient performance, and user-friendly designs that simplify pool maintenance





Known for its AI-driven navigation, wall climbing abilities, and superior cleaning coverage, Aiper's robotic pool cleaners are designed to simplify maintenance for both in-ground and above-ground pools. The brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology, combined with its focus on user-friendly features, has set Aiper apart as a leader in the industry.





Aiper Scuba S1: Revolutionizing Pool Cleaning Efficiency





The Aiper Scuba S1 establishes a new standard in pool maintenance with advanced features designed to enhance cleaning efficiency and ease. Equipped with caterpillar treads, it can climb walls at angles of up to 105°, providing superior traction and expanded cleaning reach compared to traditional wheel-based cleaners.





The Scuba S1 is ideal for in-ground pools, capable of covering areas up to 1,600 square feet and filtering 70 gallons per minute. Its proprietary WavePathTM Navigation 2.0 Technology integrates sensors and algorithms to ensure systematic cleaning and thorough coverage with minimal missed spots.









With versatile cleaning modes, the Scuba S1 can be set to Wall Mode to clean pool walls, Floor Mode for comprehensive floor cleaning, and Automatic Mode for full coverage. The Eco Mode runs every 48 hours for 45 minutes, maintaining cleanliness while minimizing energy consumption.





Designed for a wide range of pool surfaces including vinyl, concrete, mosaic tiles, and fiberglass, the Scuba S1 adapts to various shapes such as round, square, and irregular designs. Its efficient debris collection system ensures a pristine pool environment by capturing dirt and debris effectively.





With up to 150 minutes of runtime on a single charge and the option for solar charging, the Scuba S1 ensures seamless performance while supporting eco-friendly energy use.





Aiper Scuba S1 Pro: Next-Level Pool Cleaning Technology





Building on the Scuba S1's success, the Aiper Scuba S1 Pro introduces enhanced features to offer an even more advanced pool cleaning experience. Retaining the signature caterpillar treads for wall climbing, it increases mobility, now able to scale walls at angles up to 115° while effortlessly navigating pool obstacles.





The Pro model adds horizontal waterline cleaning to its capabilities, ensuring the entire pool surface is thoroughly addressed. Advanced dual filters capture particles as small as 3 microns, removing both visible debris and microscopic contaminants for a spotless pool.





Made for larger in-ground pools, the Scuba S1 Pro covers up to 2,150 square feet and features a 5-liter debris basket, 30% larger than the Scuba S1's, reducing the frequency of maintenance. Multiple cleaning modes-including Floor Cleaning, Wall Cleaning, Floor + Wall, and Periodic Cleaning-offer flexible solutions for varying pool maintenance needs.





Eco Mode is optimized for three 45-minute cleaning sessions each week, delivering efficient, sustainable performance. The addition of four infrared sensors ensures real-time obstacle detection and precise navigation, enhancing the cleaning path for greater coverage.





Moreover, the Aiper app enables smart control, allowing users to monitor battery levels, review cleaning history, and activate modes remotely when the cleaner is out of the water.





With its advanced features and user-focused enhancements, the Aiper Scuba S1 Pro raises the bar for pool maintenance, making it the ideal solution for large pools and demanding cleaning tasks.





Aiper Background

Founded in the summer of 2017, Aiper was born from a simple yet transformative idea: to make backyard leisure more enjoyable by eliminating the hassle of pool and yard maintenance. Recognizing backyards as vital extensions of the home, Aiper focuses on enabling families to spend quality time together without the burden of time-consuming chores.





Aiper began with the development of a cordless pool cleaner, designed to simplify pool maintenance. The company quickly evolved into a leader in smart cleaning technology, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and mapping systems to optimize cleaning efficiency. By addressing the inefficiencies of traditional pool cleaning methods, Aiper offers innovative solutions that are both cost-effective and user-friendly.





Operating globally, Aiper supports its mission through manufacturing and research centers in the U.S., China, and Europe, with additional offices in Japan. This international presence underscores its commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to households worldwide.





Guided by a vision to lead the smart-yard ecosystem, Aiper aspires to redefine backyard living through technology and innovation. The brand identifies itself as the“Keeper of Clean,”“Easer of Everyday,”“Giver of Time,”“Creator of Comfort,” and“Deliverer of Paradise,” encapsulating its dedication to enhancing outdoor experiences.





With a focus on promoting a carefree lifestyle, Aiper continues to push boundaries, creating products that transform backyards into spaces of relaxation and joy.





