Crypto4a Technologies Inc. Introduces Quantum-Safe HSM Platform Software Version 4.4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delivering Official Support for NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Algorithms

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Crypto4A Technologies Inc., the leader in quantum-safe and crypto-agile hardware security modules (HSMs), today announces the software and firmware release version 4.4 for its QxHSM TM and QxEDGETM product lines. This latest update further cements Crypto4A's position at the forefront of post-quantum readiness, now featuring support for the National Institute of Standards and (NIST) official post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithm Object Identifiers (OIDs).Version 4.4 brings a comprehensive suite of advancements designed to ensure the highest levels of security and compatibility for organizations transitioning to quantum-safe solutions.Key highlights of QxHSMTM Version 4.4:●Support for NIST PQC Algorithms: Enables seamless integration with the most advanced cryptographic standards, preparing organizations for the quantum era.●Expanded Algorithmic Capabilities: Introduction of Pure and Pre-hash variants of cutting-edge algorithms, providing flexibility and enhanced security for diverse use cases.●Enhanced Usability: Upgraded tools like QxConsole 1.3.1 and the new Upgrade Assistant streamline operations and simplify the deployment of security updates.●Certification: Already certified to FIPS 140-2 Level 3+ with LMS, an approved quantum-safe algorithm. Completed the NIST CAVP certification for NIST's PQC algorithms ML-KEM (FIPS-203), ML-DSA (FIPS-204), and SLH-DSA (FIPS-205) ( ). Currently undergoing FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification with full NIST PQC algorithm support.ABI Research recently released their“101 Tech Trends that Will and Won't Shape 2025” and mentions Crypto4A as a market-ready vendor of quantum-safe HSMs at the forefront of the industry . View the report here: .“With the release of Version 4.4, we continue to deliver not just incremental updates but meaningful advancements that ensure organizations are genuinely prepared for the quantum future,” said John O'Connor, VP, Product Management, Crypto4A Technologies Inc.“True quantum safety requires a fundamental rethinking of HSM architecture, and our QxHSMTM embodies that vision.”AvailabilityThe 4.4 update is available now and can be accessed by contacting your Crypto4A technical representative. Upgrade procedures are included in the release package to ensure a smooth transition.For more information about Version 4.4 or the QxHSMTM product line, please visit or reach out to ....About Crypto4A Technologies Inc.Crypto4A Technologies Inc. develops and delivers quantum-safe hardware security modules designed to meet the highest standards of cryptographic security. Its flagship QxHSMTM product empowers organizations to deploy secure, agile, and scalable cryptographic solutions, enabling a seamless transition to the quantum future.

Robert Grapes

Crypto4A Technologies, Inc.

+1 613-266-2323

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.