Gabon Oil Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) To Highlight Regional Energy Cooperation At Congo Energy & Investment Forum

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Marcellin Simba Ngabi, CEO of Gabon Oil Company (GOC), has been confirmed as a speaker at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place on March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville. As the leader of Gabon's national oil company, Ngabi will showcase the country's efforts to attract into its oil and sector, including GOC's strategies for increasing production to 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) and unlocking value from marginal fields.

During his address, Ngabi will spotlight GOC's recent achievements, including the of Assala Energy's assets in 2023, which expanded its portfolio with seven onshore licenses, a pipeline network and the Gamba export terminal. These developments have strengthened Gabon's production and export capacity, highlighting the critical role of national oil companies in driving Africa's energy ambitions.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Gabon's participation at CEIF reflects the broader energy cooperation and regional integration underway in Central Africa. The Republic of Congo and Gabon share critical infrastructure and opportunities to align their energy strategies, particularly in the oil and gas sectors, where cross-border projects and resource optimization can benefit both nations. CEIF 2025 will provide a platform to explore synergies, foster partnerships and discuss the role of collaborative initiatives in advancing regional energy security and development.

Furthermore, Ngabi is expected to provide insights into Gabon's upstream growth, such as BW Energy's rapid development of the Hibiscus South satellite prospect, which added 5,000-6,000 bpd just five months after discovery. Gabon is also advancing natural gas monetization through its Gas Master Plan, which includes Perenco's $1 billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal, expected to come online in 2026, and the operational Batanga LPG plant, which supports flaring reduction and downstream expansion.

“Gabon Oil Company's participation at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum reflects the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing Africa's energy sector,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.“National oil companies like GOC play a pivotal role in transforming the continent's energy value chain and positioning Africa as a competitive global energy leader. The inclusion of regional stakeholders like Gabon emphasizes the interconnected nature of Central Africa's energy future and the need for unified progress.”

For more information about the Congo Energy&Investment Forum and to secure your participation, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.