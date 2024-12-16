Two Dark Days Of December: A Nation's Heart Still Aches

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) December 16 holds a haunting significance in Pakistan's history, marking two deeply painful events that left the nation scarred-the tragedy of the 1971 separation of East Pakistan and the 2014 Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar. Despite decades passing since these events, the memories remain vivid, serving as somber reminders of loss, sacrifice, and the resilience of a nation.

Ten Years Since the APS Attack: Wounds That Time Cannot Heal

On December 16, 2014, Pakistan witnessed one of the most heinous acts of when stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar. In a cowardly and brutal assault, they killed 147 innocent people, including children, teachers, and the school principal. Ten years later, the grief of the APS victims' families remains as raw as it was that fateful day. Parents continue to hold onto their children's books and school bags, unable to forget the lives that were stolen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the victims and emphasized that such tragedies expose the true face of terrorism. In his statement, he said:

The Prime Minister vowed that the nation would never allow terrorists to succeed in their malicious objectives, reaffirming the resolve to build a peaceful and secure Pakistan where no child ever faces such a tragedy again.

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed these sentiments, calling the APS attack "a heinous and inhumane crime against the future of the nation." He urged the global community to join hands in eradicating terrorism, saying:

The APS tragedy became a turning point, prompting Pakistan to intensify efforts to combat terrorism. It left an indelible mark on the nation, reminding everyone of the high price of peace and the need for continued vigilance.

December 16, 1971, marks another day of sorrow, when Pakistan lost its eastern wing, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Fifty-three years have passed since the fall of Dhaka, yet the pain of this loss remains etched in the collective memory of the nation.

The seeds of the tragedy were sown during the 1970 general elections, which created political tensions between East and West Pakistan. The situation escalated into a civil war, exacerbated by India's intervention, ultimately disintegrating the country.

The fall of Dhaka is remembered as a dark chapter in Pakistan's history, serving as a lesson in unity, political prudence, and awareness of external threats. Every year, December 16 is observed with ceremonies and discussions, reminding the nation to learn from its past and stay vigilant against divisive forces.

Both the APS attack and the fall of Dhaka represent significant losses for Pakistan, each in its own way-a loss of young lives in one, and the loss of a nation's integrity in the other. Yet, these tragedies also highlight the resilience and strength of the Pakistani people.

As Pakistan observes December 16, it does so with a solemn pledge to honor the sacrifices of its martyrs and to strive for a peaceful, united, and prosperous future. These memories, though painful, are a reminder of the cost of division and the need to protect the country from all forms of extremism and violence.

This day remains a call to action for the people and leaders of Pakistan to remain steadfast, learn from history, and work tirelessly to ensure that such dark days are never repeated.