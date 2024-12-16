Dr. David Samadi Is Transforming Prostate Cancer Care In The Caribbean: A Decade Of Robotic Surgery Excellence At HOMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. David Samadi has been using robotic surgery at HOMS for a decade, making this state-of-the-art available to all patients, positioning itself at the forefront of surgical in the Dominican Republic and the world.

Revolutionizing prostate cancer care, Dr. Samadi's SMART robotic surgery at offers precision, faster recovery, and hope for men in the Caribbean and beyond.

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hospital Metropolitano de Santiago (HOMS) is celebrating a decade of pioneering robotic surgery, positioning itself as a global leader in advanced surgical care. Thanks to the vision and expertise of Dr. David Samadi, a world-renowned urologist and robotic prostate surgeon, men in the Caribbean region have had access to cutting-edge prostate cancer treatment using the SMART (Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Technique) surgery. This innovative approach has transformed prostate cancer care by combining precision with minimal invasiveness."When we introduced robotic surgery to HOMS ten years ago, our goal was simple: to provide world-class care that improves outcomes and preserves quality of life for men facing prostate cancer," said Dr. Samadi, author of Prostate Cancer: Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery. "Today, I'm proud to say that we've achieved that and more."The Dominican Republic has also emerged as a leading destination for medical tourism, attracting more than 250,000 people seeking affordable, high-quality healthcare each year. Known for its pristine beaches and vibrant culture, the Caribbean offers medical tourists savings of up to 75% compared to U.S. healthcare costs. While historically renowned for cosmetic and dental procedures, the Dominican Republic is now gaining recognition for advanced medical services, such as robotic-assisted surgery at HOMS.“At HOMS, we are proud to provide access to state-of-the-art technology like the da Vinci Xi surgical system,” said Dr. Samadi.“Patients can now receive world-class care in a setting that combines medical excellence with the natural beauty of the Caribbean.”Revolutionizing Prostate Cancer TreatmentDr. Samadi's SMART surgery, performed with the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Xi surgical system, offers unmatched precision and outcomes. This advanced technique not only removes cancerous prostate tissue but also minimizes complications such as urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction."SMART surgery allows us to reduce surgical time to under two hours and ensure patients can recover in as little as 24 hours," Dr. Samadi explained. "The precision of the robotic system enables us to achieve superior clinical results while minimizing risks and recovery time."The Da Vinci Xi system's 3D visualization and high-definition magnification provide a clear surgical field, enhancing the surgeon's ability to target cancerous tissue with unparalleled accuracy. "This technology is a game-changer," Dr. Samadi noted. "It allows us to remove tumors while sparing healthy tissue, which is crucial for preserving quality of life."The Benefits of Robotic SurgeryDr. Samadi highlighted several advantages of robotic prostatectomy over traditional surgical approaches:.Minimized Risk of Complications: "Smaller incisions mean fewer infections and a faster recovery," said Dr. Samadi. The advanced technology reduces the risk of infection and scarring, common concerns with traditional surgery..Enhanced Precision: The robotic system's precise movements allow for cleaner removal of cancerous tissue while protecting surrounding structures. "This precision reduces the likelihood of cancer recurrence and improves patient outcomes," Dr. Samadi added..Faster Recovery: Patients benefit from shorter hospital stays and quicker returns to normal activities. "Our patients are often surprised at how quickly they're back on their feet," said Dr. Samadi.A Commitment to Early DetectionIn his role as Director of the Samadi-HOMS Robotic Oncology Institute, Dr. Samadi emphasizes the importance of early detection in improving prostate cancer survival rates. "The earlier we detect prostate cancer, the better the outcomes," he stressed. "Regular PSA testing and screenings can save lives."Dr. Samadi credited HOMS' leadership, particularly Dr. Rafael Sánchez Español, for their commitment to bringing the world's best surgical technology to the Dominican Republic. "Thanks to their vision, Dominican men have access to the same advanced treatments as patients in top-tier international medical centers," he said.Inspiring Hope for the FutureWith more than 10,000 robotic surgeries to his name, Dr. Samadi is a trailblazer in robotic oncology. His dedication to advancing prostate cancer care has inspired patients and medical professionals alike."My mission has always been to provide the highest level of care to my patients," Dr. Samadi said. "At HOMS, we're not just treating cancer; we're changing lives."Patients interested in consultations or preventive screenings at the Samadi-HOMS Robotic Oncology Institute can contact 809-399-0569 for a free telephone consultation.

