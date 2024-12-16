Priyanka's Bag With 'Palestine' Tag Invites Sharp Reactions From BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's symbolic support for Palestine, while attending the Parliamentary proceedings on Monday, elicited multiple reactions from across the spectrum, the BJP in particular.

A couple of BJP leaders took objection to Priyanka's messaging on Palestine, describing it as 'communal posturing' and minority 'appeasement stunt'.

As Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi reached the Parliament complex on Monday, she carried a handbag inscribed with Palestine tag and also emblazoned with some Palestinian emblems.

Though it was a move by Priyanka to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, many lawmakers, particularly those from BJP raised eyebrows over it and questioned when the Congress will start flaunting 'Indianness' rather than displaying love for Palestine.

Those from the Opposition ranks, however, didn't find anything objectionable in it and said it should set a precedent for others to come out in support of the war-torn country.

Manoj Tiwari, speaking to IANS said that the Congress stands up for Palestine but when we will get to see them shedding their inhibitions in flaunting their 'Bharatiyata'.

"They will stand up for everything except for Bharat," the BJP MP said, taking a jibe at Priyanka's display of Palestinian tag.

BJP MP and party spokesperson Sambit Patra, took strong exception to her symbolism and called it a 'bag of appeasement'.

"For the Gandhi family, appeasement is nothing new. From Nehru to Priyanka Vadra, they have always carried the bag of appeasement, never the bag of patriotism. This baggage is the reason behind their defeats," Sambit Patra said.

Anish Gawande, the National spokesperson of NCP-SP told IANS that there was nothing wrong with Priyanka showing support for Palestinians as they have been witnessing fierce onslaught from Israeli forces.

“Priyanka Gandhi is one of the few leaders in the country who have spoken for Palestine,” he said.

Notably, the Congress General Secretary has been vocal about the rights of Palestinians and often dubbed Israel's military actions as 'barbaric and inhuman.'