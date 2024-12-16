VCK’S Ex-Dy General Secretary Arjuna Likely To Join Vijay’S Party TVK

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Aadhav Arjuna, the former Deputy General Secretary of the Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who recently quit the outfit, is reportedly considering joining Tamil superstar Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While Arjuna has not confirmed his plans, he told reporters on Monday that he would make an announcement soon.

Arjuna, who is also the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin, resigned from the VCK on Sunday.

His resignation follows a six-month suspension imposed by the party for his repeated criticisms of the ruling DMK, an ally of the VCK.

The controversy surrounding Arjuna stems from the launch of the book 'Elorukkumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: A Leader for All)', co-published by Vikatan and Arjuna's political strategy firm, Voice of Commons.

The book was unveiled on December 6, Dr. Ambedkar's death anniversary, by TVK President Vijay.

During the event, Vijay, who has openly declared the DMK as his party's“political enemy,” added fuel to the controversy by addressing the issue of dynastic politics.

Arjuna, in his speech at the event, also criticised“dynasty politics,” asserting that a chief minister should not be elected based on birth and that Tamil Nadu must be ruled by leaders with strong ideologies.

“Monarchy exists here. Dynasty politics must be abolished in 2026,” Arjuna said.

He further praised Vijay for advocating for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, stating,“If we question dynastic politics, we are branded as Sanghis. Tamil Nadu people have decided to take a new political path.”

Following these statements, the VCK suspended Arjuna on December 9.

In its suspension order, the party stated,“All his defiant activities, despite repeated advice from party leaders, may superficially seem to strengthen the party. However, they have created doubts about the leadership and camaraderie within the party in the public eye.

“Such actions have negatively impacted the cohesive functioning of the party. As a disciplinary measure, Aadhav Arjuna has been suspended from the party for six months.”

On Sunday, December 15, Aadhav Arjuna announced his resignation from the VCK.

He, however, expressed his desire to collaborate with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on causes such as the annihilation of caste, ensuring social justice and political rights for ordinary people, opposing caste and religious majoritarianism, the subordination of women, and corruption.

In his resignation letter, Arjuna wrote,“I joined the VCK to ensure that ordinary people who have been disenfranchised due to caste hegemony get power. I have no disagreements with the VCK's ideology or its political position. I have no other plans besides the party's expansion and growth in Tamil Nadu.”

VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan, responding to Arjuna's resignation, described his decision as“unacceptable” and stated that it could harm the party's reputation and leadership.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said,“We did not intend to remove him from the party or force him out. The objective of the suspension was to educate him on the need to become accustomed to the party's procedures.”

Thirumavalavan further added that Arjuna should have shown“patience” and“maturity” in expressing his views.