Gurugram: Miscreants Set Parked Car On Fire, Panic Prevails In Area

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 16 (IANS) Some miscreants targeted a parked Maruti Eco car near the old jail complex over a minor dispute in an area under Shivaji Nagar station here on Monday.

However, in connection with the incident, no complaint has been filed so far.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police started an initial investigation into the matter.

After the incident, locals rushed to pacify the fire but by then, the car was completely engulfed in flames. Police is looking for the suspects who set ablaze a vehicle.

It is being said that a minor fight took place between the two groups on Sunday night in the area which resulted in this incident. On Sunday, night the miscreants had also broken the widow pain of a Swift car.

"A group of few suspects who arrived in the morning created a lot of ruckus and set the vehicle on fire. They also broke a roadside Dhaba and fled the spot," a police officer privy to the matter said.

Soon after the incident, panic prevailed in the area on Monday.

"The investigation teams are scanning the CCTV camera installed in the area which could help in revealing the details of the miscreants involved in the incident," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

During the investigation, locals revealed that the car was torched due to a fight between two groups but they failed to disclose the motive behind the incident. They suspect that the fight broke out over food at the Dhaba on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, on receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and along with the locals, doused flames and controlled the fire.

The CCTV cameras at the squares and roundabouts would be investigated. Based on the details provided by the victim the case would be registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway.