Ukrainian Paratroopers Repel Massive Russian Assault Near Borivske
Date
12/16/2024 7:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Assault Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine have repelled a massive assault by Russian armored vehicles near Borivske, Luhansk region.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces shared this information on facebook and released a video.
"Paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airborne Assault Naddniprianska Brigade, together with the Achilles strike UAV battalion, repelled a massive armored assault by the enemy in the Borivske direcrion," the statement reads.
Using drones and other firepower, more than four enemy tanks and AFVs were destroyed.
Read also: SBU drones destroy enemy ammo depot
in Donetsk region
- source
As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 228 recorded combat engagements on the front over the past day, December 15. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, Siversk directions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108997182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.