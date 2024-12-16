Ukrainian Paratroopers Repel Massive Russian Assault Near Borivske

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine have repelled a massive assault by Russian armored near Borivske, Luhansk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces shared this information on and released a video.

"Paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airborne Assault Naddniprianska Brigade, together with the Achilles strike UAV battalion, repelled a massive armored assault by the enemy in the Borivske direcrion," the statement reads.

Using drones and other firepower, more than four enemy tanks and AFVs were destroyed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 228 recorded combat engagements on the front over the past day, December 15. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, Siversk directions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region.