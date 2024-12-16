Kurakhove Under AFU Control, Russians Assaulting Town From Two Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine (AFU) control Kurakhove, while Russian forces are attempting assaults on the southeastern outskirts and the southern part of the city.

This was reported live on television by Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Tactical Group of Troops, when asked about who controls Kurakhove, Ukrinform reports.

"The town of Kurakhove remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the enemy does not cease attempts to capture the town. Our military is actively fighting to hold their positions. The situation is complicated by the enemy's significant advantage in manpower. In this direction, the enemy has carried out active assault operations on the southeastern outskirts and specifically in the urban areas of the southern part of Kurakhove," Voloshyn said.

He noted that enemy reserves of personnel are being concentrated near the city.

of

"Significant enemy units are operating against us there: the 90th Tank Division, the 20th Motorized Rifle Division, and the 5th and 110th Motorized Rifle Brigades. For the enemy, it is crucial to level the front line in this direction, regroup, and withdraw some units for recovery, then redeploy them for further offensives in this area, as well as in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's objective remains to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Voloshyn explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, there have been 152 combat engagements on the front, with the Russian forces launching the most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.