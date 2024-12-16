EU Foreign Affairs Council To Discuss Ukraine In Context Of Zelensky-Trump Meeting French MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU's Foreign Affairs Council will address the issue of Ukraine in the context of the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, under the auspices of French President Emmanuel in Paris.

This was stated by outgoing French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"At the Foreign Affairs Council, we will consider the issue of Ukraine in the context of the meeting between President Zelensky and President Trump, which took place under the aegis of the President of the French Republic. Therefore, the Council meeting will be an opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine, which takes various forms," Barrot said.

Among the areas of support, he highlighted financial and military aid, mentioning the provision of weapons, equipment, and the training of Ukrainian soldiers, particularly in France.

Barrot also noted that the ministers' agenda would focus on the Middle East and Syria, where, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, the European Union must mobilize to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

France will also call on the EU to strengthen its relations with Armenia.

"Armenia is a country to which France is deeply attached, so I would like to ask the Europeans to ensure we can again provide it with all the support it is entitled to count on," the French foreign minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, December 16, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted the 15th package of sanctions against Russia.