Industry News In Brief (December 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - 1Milk2Sugars has acquired Nouveau Communications, a New York-based beauty and wellness communications firm. This establishes a strong foothold for 1Milk2Sugars in the US market, with a new headquarters in New York's District. Tyler Williams, a seasoned PR professional with nearly two decades of experience, has been appointed managing director to lead the US operations. The expanded team will serve existing 1Milk2Sugars clients, including Angelcare Group, W Hotels, and Vivier Skincare, as well as former Nouveau Communications clients such as BTL Industries, Touchland, and Medik8.



WASHINGTON - SKDK has expanded its energy & clean technology practice, co-led by Morgan Hook and Aoife McCarthy. Both leaders bring extensive experience in energy, policy, and government affairs, having advised major energy companies and held senior roles in government. The practice will assist clients in addressing challenges in the rapidly evolving energy and climate sectors, leveraging SKDK's expertise in stakeholder initiatives and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. The expansion comes at a time when energy companies face heightened scrutiny from federal and state regulators, requiring strategic guidance to manage policy uncertainty and drive innovation in clean technology.



WASHINGTON - Signal Group has unveiled the Right-Wing Media Map, a detailed analysis of the conservative media ecosystem and its influence on political discourse in the US. The report categorizes outlets into three ideological tiers: Far-Right, Conservative Right, and Traditional Right, while also examining the role of social media platforms in amplifying conservative voices. The project highlights key personalities shaping this landscape and their impact on policymaking and public opinion. By identifying influential platforms and players, the map provides valuable insights for navigating the fragmented media environment, particularly in the aftermath of the recent election cycle. Signal Group's analysis underscores how non-mainstream outlets are increasingly driving broader political coverage and policy discussions.



NEW YORK - Ruder Finn has launched rf, a proprietary tool designed to monitor and optimize brand representation within large language models (LLMs). Developed in partnership with InfluenceAI, rf evaluates models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude for accuracy, brand affinity, and amplification. Based on these assessments, the tool provides brands with actionable solutions, including the creation of corrective content to improve LLM outputs. The initiative, spearheaded by RF, builds on the agency's broader AI strategies, including its RF AI Advisory Council. As LLMs reshape how consumers and businesses access information, rf positions brands to effectively navigate this emerging landscape, ensuring their digital presence remains accurate and aligned with their values.



RENO, NV - The Abbi Agency (TAA) has been recertified as a B Corporation, reaffirming its dedication to social and environmental responsibility. As one of only eight B Corps in Nevada, TAA continues to balance purpose and profit through initiatives like its "Do Good Sh*t" program 2023, TAA contributed over 300 volunteer hours and donated 3% of its revenue to nonprofits, including The Cupcake Girls and Jobs for Nevada's Graduates. The agency also made strides in sustainability, sponsoring a clean-up robot for Lake Tahoe and transitioning to digital holiday cards for clients. The recertification reflects TAA's ongoing efforts to align business success with positive social and environmental outcomes.







