Matthew Cossolotto Conducts 'Turn Stage Fright Into Stage Delight' Workshop, Voyage Ohio Magazine Publishes Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matthew Cossolotto The Podium Pro Logo -- Reach Your Peak Potential

Matthew Cossolotto's The Joy of Public Speaking Cover

Matthew Cossolotto's Speaker One Sheet -- providing potential clients and venues with an overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks)

Cossolotto--former speechwriter for leaders in Brussels and the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives--promotes his speaking and coaching programs

- Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public SpeakingCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka“The Podium Pro”), author of The Joy of Public Speaking , conducted a well-received workshop in Oberlin (Ohio) focused on his signature topic: Turning stage fright into stage delight. The workshop was held on December 13, 2024, at Splash Zone, a Lorain County Metroparks recreation center.On the same day, VoyageOhio Magazine published a far-ranging interview with Cossolotto about his multifaceted career and Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks). Cossolotto's PEPTalks are designed to help people reach their peak potential, on and off the podium.Click on this link ( ) to read the far-ranging interview published by VoyageOhio. In the interview, Cossolotto talks about the heartfelt promise he made to his mother on her deathbed that propelled him to become a personal empowerment speaker and author.Cossolotto also points out in the interview that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself.In his Oberlin workshop, Cossolotto discussed the following powerful concepts:oThe Technology of Personal ChangeoSnap Out of It: Three Powerful Lessons from the Humble Rubber BandoThe Immaculate ConnectionoThe Gentle Art of Mental JoyjitsuoThe Six Axioms of Personal EmpowermentoThe Seven Steps to Joy"In all of my speaking and coaching programs," says Cossolotto, "I share powerful mindset shifts and practical tips designed to help my clients and audience members give their careers, their leadership skills, and their self-confidence a big boost."In The Joy of Public Speaking, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating thoughts, attitudes, and feelings about public speaking.Cossolotto's book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls“the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity.The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which spotlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.Cossolotto's overriding purpose is to help audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three power tools in his Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises.To promote his programs to clients and venues in the United States and internationally, Cossolotto recently launched a new speaker website ( ), complete with a demo video and a detailed overview of his speaking programs and book projects. He also issued a new speaker one sheet – titled "Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight."Potential clients and venues for Cossolotto's speaking and coaching services include leadership training programs, corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, educational institutions, Rotary Clubs, chambers of commerce, community organizations, and nonprofits/NGOs.Here's an example of a recent client project. Cossolotto recently spoke to and coached a group of Philadelphia-area business executives. "The first order of business," explained Cossolotto in his PodiumPower! training program, "is to understand that 'Success is an inside job' when it comes to effective public speaking. It's critical to master what I call the 'inner game' of public speaking -- the game that goes on between the ears -- because that's where both fear and joy come from -- before you can master the 'outer game.' The outward, performance aspects of speaking won't help very much if you're hampered by inward doubt, anxiety, or outright terror. So my approach begins with the 'inner game' -- by transforming any negative mindsets and thoughts about public speaking. This mindset shift results in improved performance, along with important personal empowerment and confidence-boosting benefits that are associated with effective, authentic, joyful speaking."Another example: Earlier this year, Cossolotto conducted a series of four PodiumPower! public speaking workshops, two“Joy of Public Speaking” presentations, and two one-on-one executive coaching sessions for a major international organization in Brussels, Belgium.In addition, last year Brussels-based Together Magazine published Cossolotto's six-part "Master Class in Public Speaking."Together Magazine describes itself as:“The high-class English language magazine for international business people in Brussels – a perfect blend of personal development, lifestyle and leisure. Our aim is to inspire our readers to reach their dreams.”The first of Cossolotto's six Master Class articles is available on Together Magazine's website: Master Class Article One. Begins on page 39:“Personal Empowerment Promise for 2023: Transform your communications.” Winter 2022: .To find additional Cossolotto articles published by Together Magazine, visit Together's website and search for "Cossolotto."More About Matthew CossolottoCossolotto's high-profile leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.To learn more about Cossolotto's recent news, please take a look at his EIN Presswire Newsroom (To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit .

Matthew Cossolotto

The Podium Pro

+1 440-597-9018

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.