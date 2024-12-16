Trump works to achieve ‘day one’ Ukraine ceasefire

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump's team is working to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, with the goal of kickstarting peace talks upon his inauguration, according to NBC News. Trump, who has criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict, has repeatedly stated that the war would not have occurred under his leadership. He remains determined to secure a ceasefire "on day one" of his presidency.



Sources close to Trump’s team revealed that his national security advisors have already engaged in discussions with officials from both the outgoing White House and Ukrainian leadership. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and special envoy Keith Kellogg held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, last week



In contrast, outgoing President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with Trump’s designated successor, Mike Waltz, though they have not yet discussed a ceasefire plan or strategies to end the war. Instead, the goal is to ensure a smooth transition and project strength and stability globally until Trump takes office.



While Trump’s team has not yet presented a detailed peace plan to Ukraine, sources in Kiev described the talks with Trump’s aides as “constructive” and “positive.”

