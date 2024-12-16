Trump’s Ukraine envoy foresees end of war in months

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, a retired US General and expected special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has suggested that President-elect Donald could resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev within the next few months. Speaking on Fox News, Kellogg expressed confidence that Trump, known for his strategic thinking, could make bold moves to bring an end to the war. He even hinted at the possibility of Trump inviting both Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his inauguration as part of a peace initiative.



Kellogg emphasized that Trump is uniquely positioned to end the conflict, asserting that the former president is "the only person" capable of solving the crisis. Despite Trump's campaign promises to end the war “overnight,” he has not detailed a specific strategy. While Trump has named resolving the Ukraine conflict as one of his major priorities, he has suggested that achieving peace in the Middle East would be "less difficult" than in Ukraine.



The Kremlin has previously been skeptical of Trump's peace promises, with Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, describing the notion of resolving the crisis immediately as an exaggeration, though expressing hope that the new US administration would seek peace rather than prolonging the conflict.

