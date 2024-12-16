Extremist Group Planning Provocations And Kidnappings Arrested
An extremist group planning provocations and kidnappings has
been exposed, Azernews reports, citing the State
Security Service (SSS).
SSS noted that comprehensive operational and investigative
measures revealed that Azerbaijani citizens - Fakhraddin Shahmurov
(born in 1984), Jalal Muradov (born in 1960), Kamran Babayev (born
in 1998), and others - conspired to create a criminal organization
aimed at committing serious and particularly serious crimes against
the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They
organized secret meetings and various closed groups on social
networks to prepare for provocations against state
institutions.
It was determined that during a secret meeting involving a
foreign national, a flag for the criminal organization was
prepared, and Fakhraddin Shahmurov was appointed to lead the
planning and execution of crimes for the organization's goals.
Fakhraddin Shahmurov, along with other members of the criminal
group, planned to seize a customs post located at the state border
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, take employees and other individuals
hostage to advance the criminal organization's demands, and harm
the country's defense capabilities and economic security. The
group's illegal activities were thwarted through the measures
taken.
Fakhraddin Shahmurov has been charged under Articles 28.282.2
(preparation for provocation by an organized group), 28.215.3
(preparation for taking hostages), 218.1 (creation of a criminal
organization), and 281.2 (dissemination of materials containing
calls against the state) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. Jalal Muradov and Kamran Babayev have also been charged
under Article 281.2 and other articles, and additional individuals
have been involved in the investigation.
Currently, comprehensive investigations into the criminal case
are ongoing.
