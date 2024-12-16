عربي


Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Kingdom Of Bahrain On National Holiday

12/16/2024 6:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of its National Day.

Azernews reports, the ministry shared a post on its official "X" social media account.

"We sincerely congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day," the post stated.

The warm message posted on the Azerbaijan ministry's official social media account underscores the importance of maintaining and strengthening international friendships and alliances. Celebrating the national days of other countries is a testament to Azerbaijan's dedication to global unity and its support for the sovereign rights and cultural heritage of other nations.

In addition, it is worth noting that Azerbaijan and Bahrain share a history of diplomatic relations characterized by mutual respect and cooperation. Diplomatic ties between the two nations were officially established in 1996, and since then, both countries have worked to strengthen their bilateral relations across various sectors, including economic, cultural, and political domains.

Economic cooperation has been a cornerstone of Azerbaijani-Bahraini relations, with both countries exploring opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism. Bahrain's strategic location in the Persian Gulf and Azerbaijan's significant role in the South Caucasus region make them valuable partners in fostering regional connectivity and economic growth.

The diplomatic relationship is marked by high-level visits and meetings, which underscore the commitment of both nations to further enhance their partnership and address global and regional challenges collaboratively.

AzerNews

