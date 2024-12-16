Russians Actively Assault Chasiv Yar, Outskirts Of Kurakhove Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian forces conducted active assault operations near the settlement of Novyi Komar, within the urban infrastructure of Chasiv Yar, on the southeastern outskirts and in the urban areas of the southern part of Kurakhove.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops.

Throughout the day, the Russian forces, in an attempt to improve their tactical position, attacked the Ukrainian fortifications near Storozheve, Dachenske, and the southern outskirts of Zelenivka. The enemy did not succeed, suffered losses, and retreated. Due to fire damage, the fortifications in certain positions were destroyed, making their further defense impossible.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 228 recorded combat engagements on the front line over the past day, December 15, The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, and Siversk sectors, as well as in Russia's Kursk region.