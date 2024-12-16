KBR Expanding Capabilities For Dod Joint Mission Environment Test Capability Program With $445M Contract Win

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced it has been awarded an estimated $445 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the and S&T community. This recompete for the Joint Mission Environment Test Capability (JMETC) program supports the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Test Resource Management Center (TRMC). The work will be performed over a period of five years across multiple DoD locations.

The JMETC environment provides a test infrastructure consisting of the components necessary to conduct joint distributed test events by cost-effectively integrating live, virtual, and constructive test resources that are configured to support the users' needs.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will research, assess and address unique test and experimentation requirements to enhance JMETC's capabilities and integrate work into additional locations. KBR will support the TRMC in expanding test and experimentation connectivity and develop enhanced capabilities for test and experimentation environments through research, data analysis, system development, evaluations, strategic planning, and assessments.

"Building upon more than 24 years of support to this customer, KBR continues to leverage enhanced capabilities for critical technology areas for the Department of Defense," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "This contract highlights KBR's commitment and support to the United States military through innovation and technological developments."

For the past five years, KBR has leaned forward expanding our support across many DoD critical technology areas including artificial intelligence (AI/ML), hypersonics, big data, RDT&E networking gear, multi-domain operations, cybersecurity, and event support for essential large force exercises and experimentation events. KBR serves as subject matter experts in T&E Science and Technology (S&T) for these DoD test and evaluation infrastructure capabilities.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

"The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community".

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world.

KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

