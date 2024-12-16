Vegetable Extracts Market Is Projected To Grow By US$ 60.9 Bn From 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegetable Extracts is expected to surpass the value of US$ 60.9 Bn By 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global vegetable extracts market has gained significant traction from 2021 to 2031, fueled by rising demand for natural ingredients across various industries. Vegetable extracts, derived from natural sources, are used extensively in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. These extracts are rich in essential nutrients, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds, making them highly sought after in health-focused product formulations.The growing awareness of plant-based diets and the increasing emphasis on clean-label products are major factors driving market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of functional foods and beverages has further propelled the demand for vegetable extracts.Market Size and GrowthThe vegetable extracts market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer inclination towards healthy and sustainable products. In 2021, the market size was valued at approximately US$ 31.8 Mn and is expected to surpass US$ 60.9 Bn by 2031. The growth is attributed to advancements in extraction technologies, expanding application areas, and a surge in demand for natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample -Market SegmentationThe vegetable extracts market is segmented based on the following criteria:1.By Service Type:.Extraction Services.Customized Formulations.Standardized Extracts2.By Sourcing Type:.Organic Extracts.Conventional Extracts3.By Application:.Food and Beverages.Pharmaceuticals.Cosmetics and Personal Care.Animal Feed.Others4.By Industry Vertical:.Food Processing.Nutraceuticals.Cosmetics.Agrochemicals.Others5.By Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.Latin America.Middle East and Africa (MEA)Regional Analysis1.North America:Dominates the market due to high awareness of health benefits, demand for functional foods, and a well-established food processing industry. The U.S. is a key contributor to regional growth.2.Europe:Strong growth is driven by clean-label trends and stringent regulations promoting natural and organic products. Countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. play pivotal roles.3.Asia-Pacific:Witnesses rapid growth owing to rising disposable incomes, growing health consciousness, and expanding food and beverage industries. China and India lead the market in this region.4.Latin America:The demand is fueled by the agricultural abundance and rising consumer interest in natural products.5.Middle East and Africa (MEA):The market is growing steadily, driven by increasing adoption of natural products in food and cosmetics.Get A Full Report Analysis:Market Drivers and ChallengesMarket Drivers:.Rising demand for natural and organic products..Growth in the functional foods and beverages segment..Increasing applications in cosmetics and personal care..Advancements in extraction technologies..Supportive government policies encouraging sustainable products.Market Challenges:.High production and extraction costs..Limited availability of raw materials in certain regions..Challenges in maintaining the consistency of bioactive compounds in extracts.Market Trends.Clean-label Movement: A shift towards transparent and natural ingredient labels is propelling the demand for vegetable extracts..Innovation in Extraction Techniques: Advanced methods like supercritical CO2 extraction and cold pressing are improving yield and quality..Functional Foods Boom: Vegetable extracts enriched with bioactive compounds are increasingly used to enhance the health benefits of food products..Rising Veganism: Plant-based diets are driving innovation and demand for vegetable-derived ingredients.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the vegetable extracts market include:.Archer Daniels Midland Company.Kerry Group.Dohler Group.Givaudan.Sensient Technologies Corporation.Symrise AG.Naturex (Part of Givaudan)These companies are focusing on R&D, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and market positions. For instance, in recent years, there has been a surge in collaborations to develop customized formulations catering to specific applications.Future OutlookThe vegetable extracts market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients, technological innovations, and expanding application areas will play a crucial role in shaping the market's future. Market players will benefit from adopting strategies like product innovation and expanding their geographic footprint to stay competitive.Key Market Study Points.The growing popularity of natural ingredients across multiple industries..The role of technology in enhancing the extraction process..Regional dynamics influencing the market growth..Insights into competitive strategies and market shares.Browse More Reports by TMR:.Banana Flour Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034 & expected to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034.Frozen Seafood Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 42.9 Bn by the end of 2031About Us:Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact Us:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.