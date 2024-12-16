Policeman And Polio Worker Killed In Attacks On Anti-Polio Teams In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In a tragic series of attacks, a policeman and a polio worker were killed in separate incidents in Karak and Bannu, highlighting the persistent risks faced by anti-polio teams in Pakistan.

In Bannu , unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Kala Khel Masti Khan area, killing a polio worker. According to the police, the victim was ambushed while on his way to duty. Investigations revealed that the worker had a long-standing personal enmity, which might have played a role in the attack. The suspects managed to flee the scene, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, in Karak , an attack on a polio team in the Shakar Khel area of Banda Daud Shah killed a police officer deployed to protect the team. The gunmen also injured a polio worker before escaping.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Karak, expressing deep sorrow over the police officer's death. He directed authorities to ensure the injured worker receives the best medical care. The governor also sought a detailed report on the incident, describing the attacks as a conspiracy by anti-Pakistan and anti-humanitarian forces.

The tragic incidents coincide with the launch of a three-day nationwide polio immunization drive, targeting millions of children under the age of five. Despite such challenges, the campaign aims to eradicate polio, with authorities reaffirming their commitment to protecting health workers and ensuring the program's success.