Two Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region
12/16/2024 5:11:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes yesterday, December 15.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional state administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
He stated that Antonivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Kachkarivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Olhivka, Zmiivka, Kizomys, Tomaryne, Monastyrske, Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Chornobaivka, Mykhailivka, Poniativka, Novoraisk, Veletenske, Lvove, Dudchany, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.
The Russian military hit critical infrastructure and neighborhoods of the region's towns and villages. The invaders also damaged a bus.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 15, the enemy damaged a private house with tank fire in the village of Dudchany, Beryslav district, Kherson region. Casualties were not reported.
