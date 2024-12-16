SBU Drones Destroy Enemy Ammo Depot In Donetsk Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine's drones struck enemy artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markyne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told this to Ukrinform.

“There were hell 'bavovna' [explosions] from the Security Service's drones at artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markyne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region,” the source said.

He noted that the facility housed a considerable quantity of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades and millions of rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

According to the sources, as a result of the SBU special operation, explosions were heard at the enemy facility throughout the night. In addition to the destruction of the ammunition depot, a nearby fuel warehouse was also damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in collaboration with the Security Service and other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed a train carrying 40 tanks of fuel and incurred damage to a railway line from temporarily occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia.